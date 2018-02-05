Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 2-5-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( it is another cold and frosty start this morning with lows mostly below zero. the main concern for today will be the snowfall that will be passing over the area by late morning through the afternoon. snow will begin in the mid morning, around 9am and will continue through the early evening, around 5pm. the snow will be light to moderate at times with 1?4" expected. snow totals will increase from north iowa with less in south mn with parts of north iowa seeing around 4 inches. a winter weather advisory is in effect through portions of north iowa and over freeborn county. winds will not be a huge issue as a south wind becomes northwesterly at 5 to 15 mph. travel will still be slippery though. temperatures remain cold for the rest of the week with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits (subzero monday night). the forecast will be dominated by snow chances with up to an inch possible on tuesday night and then a big storm potential for thursday night and friday. we are continuing to track the late week system as there is still plenty of uncertainty. we should clear after this system with another shot of cold air. today: scattered snow. highs: middle teens. winds: south becoming northwest at 5 to 15 mph. tonight: decreasing clouds. lows: around ?7. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. tuesday: increasing clouds. highs: low double digits. thanks jon.