Sen. Grassley on bipartisanship

20?18 is the year u?s senator chuck grassley, from iowa... says will be the year things will get done! but it will take bi?partisan effort. he was in north iowa recently... and we talked to him about certain bills he hopes to get passed. last year??he helped 31 bills make it out of committee... all of them, being bi? partisan bills. grassley says 18 of those became law./// people are getting along. you don't know about it, so people get kind of a distorted view. because republicans and democrats do talk to each other in washington d.c.