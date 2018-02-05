Speech to Text for Live from the Super Bowl

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

... aj and whitney break down the game-vo-4 aj: i want to bring in whitney blakemore for a second... whitney.. tom brady had the ball.. and i thought here we go again. whitney: but this night has a different story... the eagles... have been underdogs all postseason.. and they are underdogs in the 4th quarter.. when tom brady has the ball... but once again.. they rise to the challenge and get the win. aj: so the ??? winning tonight will be the story of this night for quite some time. whitney: but this is a day and a moment that you and i... along with all of these fans will remember forever. aj: and it all started early this morning when we picked up our credentials and saw the fans for the first time. aj and whitney pkg-pkg-2 aj and whitney pkg-pkg-4 aj: whats the best part of being here today. patriots fans: : the people, and brady and bill eagles fans: the cold. aj: so you are loving it. eagles: loving it, im loving the people. the people here are very nice, you have a lot of hospitality here. aj and whitney pkg-pkg-5 whitney voice: we made our way over to the stadium.. and so did the people... and even though they arent playing today...we still found purple. whitney: obviously a vikings fan, why did you decide to still come out here? vikings fan: its in my hometown, its not going to come back for awhile, might as well come out here. whitney: its cold out here, but does that make super bowl 52 unique? vikings fan: its minnesota in february, it is what it is. aj and whitney pkg-pkg-6 aj: i had a couple of questions today, so i went to the question, why is it so cold? lady 1: because the state of minnesota is torturing everyone because the vikings arent in the super bowl. aj: your shift goes until 11 tonight, are you crazy? lady 2: we must be, otherwise we wouldnt be out here in the cold. whitney: they are embracing the cold at super bowl 52, in fact they even have an outdoor ice rink, but the thing is, there is no ice on it at all. aj and whitney pkg-pkg-7 whitney: im here with some synchroized skaters from edina, celebrating super bowl 52, tell me how different it is, just skating on here. skater: it feels like you are going to fall forward, it feels like you are walking on a floor. whitney: how fun is this to be skating just outside of super bowl 52. skater: its really fun, got the jackets, got the scarves, out here with the boys having a good time. aj and whitney pkg-pkg-8 aj: of course we had to meet up with our big game ticket winners, byron and karin carlson of forest city, i know you were anxious to tell everyone, whats the best reaction since you told everyone about the tickets? karin: its been a lot of fun, we had a lot of people volunteer to take them off our hands, we had a lot of people really happy. aj: your wife mentioned you were having trouble believing her until you saw it, are you proud of her for winning this? byron: shes gotten her way ever since those tickets showed up and she probably will for awhile after. aj: karin the best part of this day to you is what? karin: its fun to be here and be able to experience it, and i said this is the ultimate super bowl party. al wrestling at 10-vo-3 al wrestling at 10-vo-2 - let's talk a little high school wrestling on super bowl sunday.. because super is the perfect way to describe the albert lea tigers. - even though they dropped a conference dual on the road against owatonna yesterday... its still been an impressive season in a-l. - sure the tigers have a ton of talent... but they also are battle tested. - all season long they've been going head to head... with powerhouse programs in minnesota.xxx al wrestling at 10-sot-gx-6 lowerthird2line:zach glazier albert lea junior zach glazier: a lot of teams get to this time in the year they start to fade out, we keep a close eye on that, making sure thats not what happens. lowerthird2line:battle-tested tigers kimt news 3 sports lowerthird2line:paul durbahn albert lea wrestling coach paul durbahn: we hit some of the best tournaments in the area, we hit the christmas tournament, the rumble, we wrestled simley and ellsworth up at simley, we are not going to shy away from competition, all thats to be prepared for this time of the year. spx fp 2 team score:mn hs wrestling regular season albert lea tigers <none> northfield raiders ... - albert lea will close out their regular season dual schedule.. on thursday night in northfield. - the minnesota state tourney is set for march 1st.. through the 3rd. /