Speech to Text for Cause of house fire in Albert Lea

we're learning the cause of another house fire in albert lea that injured two people. those with the fire department orginally said a house fire in the 400 block of lakeview boulevard started due to an electrical malfunction. but after further investigation... they found the cause was improper disposal of smoking materials. we spoke to one neighbor who smokes and says he stays outside for exactly this reason. i don't smoke in the house i always smoke outside i don't like the smell of it in the house so i always smoke outside but yeah i always make sure it gets put out. fire officials say the fire started in the living room and spread to the rest of the house... causing severe damage.