Early Sunday morning fire in Albert Lea

albert lea is causing 70- thousand dollars in property damage. kimt news three's brian tabick is speaking with neighbors about what they saw when the call for help was made.xxx al house fire-pkg-1 al house fire-pkg-2 natural sound for many people like vicki lunning the news of an early morning fire in their neighborhood is shocking. al house fire-pkg-3 to hear that one of the neighbors had a catastrophe like that kind of buys your heart a little bit al house fire-pkg-5 well you never like to hear about a fire it's always unfortunate those with the albert lea fire department say it started around one thirty sunday morning causing severe damage to the garage as you can see-- those with the department estimate around 70 thousand dollars in damage something brian johnson says surprised him. al house fire-pkg-4 seems like particularly for a garage fire sounds like they caught it in time before it made it to the house al house fire-pkg-6 fire officials say everyone living in the home made it out of the house in time, but a fire is something johnson is no stranger too after he says he had a kitchen fire about a year ago. i was trying to put out myself i grab the fire sting wisher but unfortunately the fire stinger sure was too old and wasn't charged so there's a grease fire so we got it off the burner i don't have it sewn but it did some damage to the cupboards and smoke damage officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but believe it could have been an electrical fire something lunning says is a scary situation for anyone, but says the tiger hills community in albert lea is like a little family. it's just a shock and if the family needs help i hope they reach out to the neighborhood in the community and ask for it. in albert lea brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. those with the albert lea fire department tell us the fire marshal was on scene today around ten this morning. stay with kimt both on air