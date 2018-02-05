Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

next. weather-main-2 weather-main-3 weather-main-4 after a frigid but sunny sunday, skies will remain clear tonight, allowing lows to fall subzero. our focus will once again turn to the snow for monday as a clipper system moves through. snow will begin in the mid morning, around 9am and will continue through the early evening, around 6pm. the snow will be light to moderate at times with 1-4" expected. snow totals will increase from north to south with parts of north iowa seeing around 4 inches. a winter weather advisory is in effect through portions of north iowa. winds will not be a huge issue as a south wind becomes northwesterly at 5 to 15 mph. travel will still be slippery though. temperatures remain cold for the rest of the week with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits . the forecast will be dominated by snow chances with up to an inch possible on tuesday night and then a big storm potential for thursday night and friday. we are continuing to track the late week system as there is still plenty of uncertainty. we should clear after this system with another shot of cold air. tonight: mostly clear. lows: near -2. winds: southwest becoming south at 5 to 10 mph. monday: snow begins mid morning/ends in early evening. highs: middle teens. winds: south becoming northwest at 5 to 15 mph. monday night: decreasing clouds. lows: around -4. winds: northwest at 8 to 14 mph.