Speech to Text for Polar Plunge at the Big Freeze Tailgate Party

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

today and light snowful didn't stop many local families and visitors from attending the big freeze tailgate party. it was held at the edgewater bay ppaviliion in albert lea... and the purpose of the event is to help raise money for local charities and food banks in the area. the polar plunge was one of several events that took place and many people were brave enough to jump into the freezing water with the assistance of the albert lea fire department. we spoke to one local resident who was a first- timer at today's event.xxx the big freeze-sot-1 the big freeze-sot-2 "well i was talked into it by my girlfriend she's back their doing it more she's crazy.. i wasn't looking forard to doing it but im glad i did because it's all for a good cause and once you get in the water it's not as bad as you think. other activiites included pictures with elsa from frozen...winter kites and a chili cook-off. /