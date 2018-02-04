Speech to Text for Local Sports (2/3)

snatched their second straight conference crown as a team kicking off the post season in style...but today the road to the well officially begins for individuals as the bulldogs host a class 1a sectional. let's get right to the good stuff...highlight s from the final round.xxx sectional wrestling-pkg-1 sectional wrestling-pkg-2 the first and second place winners in each weight class will advance to districts next saturday...of course the sectional champ gets the higher seeding... we're starting at 106 and we're not wasting anytime to see some great matches...this one was a rollercoaster each with great opportunities but lake mills' jack ramaker got the one that counts pinning st. eds ryan duckett late in the third to get the home crowd bulldogs riled up lowerthird2line:jack ramaker class 1a, section 6, 106 lbs. champion sot sectional wrestling-pkg-4 at 113 there was only two wrestlers so eagle groves derek graham and caiden jones of lake mills both advance....to 120 it's another bulldog...9th ranked tyler helgeson...the sophomore said he wanted to get a pin for his home team and did just that in the second period to take first. sectional wrestling-pkg-5 sot sectional wrestling-pkg-6 to 126 it's 4th ranked jacon mcbride taking on b-k's logan heaberlin...thes e two just saw each other last week at the tic tourney...today' s match was much closer it's tied at 3 entering the third but mcbride gets the decisive takedown here to win 5-4. hearberlin takes second sectional wrestling-pkg-7 sot sectional wrestling-pkg-8 lake mills is looking for yet another sectional champ at 132 with casey hanson but he will have to settle for second advancing to districts with eagle grove's mark dawson who won by a 5-oh decision but at 138 the bulldogs get back on the first place train...junior kyle beery found himself on his back early but fought off the pin to only return the favor getting the fall in four minutes over dawson lalor. sectional wrestling-pkg-9 sot sectional wrestling-pkg-10 let me tell you newman's kam black doesn't mess around...just 25 seconds in the 145 pound match he gets the pin over dalton subject...too fast for my camera, both boys advance to districts. sectional wrestling-pkg-11 sot sectional wrestling-pkg-12 eagle grove gets another sectional champ in saxon lyman at 152 the senior gets the 8-3 decision over lake mills drae love...love is onto districts. west hancock gets a first place winner at 160....tied at 1 a piece...tate hagen gets a takedown in the final seconds to snatch the 3-1 decision over lake mills' elijah wager who will be wrestling next weekend sectional wrestling-pkg-13 sot sectional wrestling-pkg-14 another close match at 170...newman's 10th rated chase mccleish gets the escape here and that's enough for the victory holding off eagle grove's brayden lyman the entire third period for the 1-0 decision. sectional wrestling-pkg-15 sot sectional wrestling-pkg-16 at 182 belmond klemme's 5th ranked tucker kroeze delievers...a handfull of takedowns gets the junior the 9-4 decision over west hancocks caleb eckels who also advances. sectional wrestling-pkg-17 sot sectional wrestling-pkg-18 the big match of the night is at 195 lake mills' 4th ranked gabe irons against west hancocks 5th ranked hunter hagen...irons' has taken the previous two bouts between the two and does it again today this time with the pin in 3 minutes 25 seconds. sectional wrestling-pkg-19 sot sectional wrestling-pkg-20 the 220 bout is a close one eagle grove's joel mendoza gets the takedown here for the tie then lake mills' max johnson returns the favor at the buzzer...refs won't count it...so it forces o-t where mendoza wins by sudden victory...johnso n is still advancing. finally at 285...itth ranked cameron beminio of belmond and west fork's alex bender...two familiar foes and it's beminio who gets the win recording the 8-1 decision...both are advancing. sectional wrestling-pkg-21 get him on the back like i planned. / lake mills also qualified for the regional duals winning their third straight sectional...ther e's tons of other sectionals all across the state including one in clear lake...find out who's moving on from other local schools online at kimt.com under the sports tab. / al wrestling-sotgx-1 lowerthird2line:zach glazier albert lea junior ...beating them guys. spx fp 2 team score:mn hs wrestling regular season (6) albert lea tigers 27 logoaltigers.png (8) ... in minnesota there's a big dual today between two of the top squads in the state...albert lea and owatonna...the tigers almost had the huskies beat leading early 22-6 but a pin at 285 got tonna the 3 bonus points they needed to win 30-27. / the past month or so the mohawk hockey club has been on a roll...jumping up in the midwest high school hockey league standings all the way to second place! mohawk hockey-vo-1 mohawk hockey-vo-3 tonight coming off an overtime loss last night the mohawks host ames tonight... - and they are hungry for a win tonight...early in the first bryce butler entering the zone feeds it to jacob lang who gets m-c on the board first - lang keeps it coming his shot is wide but zach jimenez cleans it up off the end boards to light the lamp mohawk hockey-vo-4 - now look at this pass from lang to butler who sneaks in the top cheese...mohawk s dominate with erik mchenry earning the shutout 10-zip.