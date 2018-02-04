Speech to Text for Economic impact of Winter Dance Party

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

were several events for the winter dance party in clear lake today. and many visitors who came to town spent the day checking out local buinesses. winter dance party econ-vo-1 winter dance party econ-vo-2 after many years of putting off the winter dance party... rebecca friend and her friends finally made the trip down from minneapolis. they checked out the clear lake arts center and had the opportunityto see some artwork inspired by buddy holly.xxx winter dance party econ-sot-1 winter dance party econ-sot-2 the history is so rich and we have been enriched learning more and nore about the histoiry of the area and we are so happy we didn't realized just how close this is to the twin cities." rebecca and her friends say they plan to attend the winter dance party next year as well. /