Speech to Text for Big Freeze Tailgate Party

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

hundreds of people to albert lea was held today and in honor of the super bowl... this year's theme was the big freeze tailgate party. kimt news three's stefante randall spoke to those in attendance on why the look forward to the event every year.xxx the big freeze-pkgll-1 the big freeze-pkgll-2 nat sot "i just like jumping in the cold water..hahaha" since 2009 - sterling pfening has been attending the big freeze and partcipating in the polar plunge. the big freeze-pkgll-3 it just shocks you a little bit, you get cold and the worst part is your feet because you get cold and you are standing on the bottom and there are rocks and that's the worst part about the whole thing." the big freeze-pkgll-5 and this year - he encouraged his siblingings to also join in on the fun. the big freeze-pkgll-4 i was happy for just two but peer pressuere you know..5 times you goot to it." the big freeze-pkgll-6 cole thompson was a first- timer this year. the big freeze-pkgll-8 "well i was talked into it by my girlfriend she's back their doing it more she's crazy.. i wasn't looking forard to doing it but im glad i did because it's all for a good cause and once you get in the water it's not as bad as you think. the big freeze-pkgll-9 the purpose of the event is to help raise money for local charities and food banks in the area...while also giving community members fun activities to do. the big freeze-pkgll-10 "really hope that people just see that there are opportunites to have fun all year round and that you dont have to be in the middle of partcipating to really enjoy them. i myself have never jumped in the lake and i don't see myself doing that but i get a tremndously amount pleasure of weatching other people do it." the big freeze-pkgll-12 other activities that were held at the big freeze tailgate party included horse drawn sleigh rides, a kite fetsival and a chili cook-off. reporting in albert lea - stefante randall - kimt news 3. / and tonight featured bean bag tournaments and a fireworks display in downtown albert lea. /