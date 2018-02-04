Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

weather forecast is next. weather-main-3 weather-main-4 weather-main-5 brandon wx we have had a rather crummy saturday with some snow and even sleet as temperatures rose to the middle 30's in north iowa . light snow should persist through tonight with a band setting up mainly over southern minnesota through early tomorrow morning where another 1-2 inches will be possible. isolated snow will be possible elsewhere through the area. roads could get slippery especially in southern mn and with a strong northern wind, snow may blow and temperatures will drop, so drive with caution. we become sunny for sunday but will stay cold with highs in the single digits and lows close to 0. snow will return for monday with 1-4" possible across the area with more snow the further south that you go. snow will start in the late morning early afternoo winds will not be a major issue for this storm. highs will be in the teens with lows close to 0 through thursday. a series of clippers will torment the midwest with snow chances on wednesday, thursday, and friday. the biggest snow potential will come thursday night and friday but this storm looks to keep the worst of it north as of right now. stay tuned for updates. tonight: snow showers in southern minnesota/isola ted snow elsewhere. lows: near 0. winds: north at 15 to 25 mph. sunday: early am clouds clear/becoming sunny. highs: near 7. winds: north becoming west at 10 to 20 mph. sunday night: mostly clear. lows: around -1. winds: west becoming southwest at 6 to 12 mph. we're continuing to cover post- season wrestling