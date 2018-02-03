Speech to Text for Sports Overtime (2/2)

sta at newman boys-intro-2 - its a sad day.. but also a happy day. - sports overtime is over.. but we are going out in style. - conference titles on the line... all over the place tonight. -and we start in newman. ot vs:10-8 st. ansgar saints 14-4 newman knights - its pretty simple for the knights.. if they beat st ansgar.. they clinch a share of the tic-east.... their first league title... since 1987. - and the guys told me practice today.. they know all about that streak. - its the most important game of the night... that means whitney blakemore has our highlights. sta at newman boys-vo-5 - if there is a team that wants to make sure newman does not win a conference title... its st. ansgar. - remember the saints are the team.. that snapped... the knights run of 38 straight seasons with a conference baseball championship. sta at newman boys-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:st. ansgar at newman mason city, ia - and tonight the two teams renew their rivalry on the basketball floor. - the saints come out on fire.. collin kramer is open on the baseline... and the junior sinks two. - more from kramer later in the quarter... off the miss... kramer gets the rebound and putback... s-t-a scores the first 8. -newmans... justin fausnaugh told us yesterday.. he was ready for this game... and he backs it up tonight.. for three. - then how about this pass from josh fitzgerald... to a cutting brady gatton for an and one. - lets go back to fausnaugh for three more... newman wins 74-47... clinching their share of the title. / lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs basketball st. ansgar newman 47 74 final nb at rockford boys-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:north butler at rockford rockford, ia - and dont forget about rockford.. if the warriors beat north butler.. they get a share of the title as well. - rockford is rolling out of the gates...jared marth is backing down the defense... fights through contact for an and one. - sometimes the best option.. is to throw the ball at the hoop.. and see what happens.. marth grabs the rebound and scores two more. - i hope jared marth is watching tonight.. because this is his show.. the junior makes yet another one down low. - next trip... max rooney is hanging out on the baseline... give him three from there. - rockford also gets a share of the title tonight..jacob staudt drills the triple. - 50-34 is the final. / lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs basketball north butler rockford 34 50 final - there are a couple of teams still alive in the tic west as well...forest city and ghv still control their own destiny. - the cards beat north union to claim a share.... forest city has a shot to do the same. lm at fc boys-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:lake mills at forest city forest city, ia - and look at what we have here... if f-c beats lake mills.. they join ghv at the top. - the bulldogs off to a fast start-- trever hanna with a nice look drillign the three. - the indians answering back samuel snyder showing off the long reach with the hook shot. - indians again attacking pass to grady hovenga nice layup and great court vision. - bulldogs barking back-- chett helming pulls up the fade away makes it look easy. - micah lambert pulls up the three. - the indians making moves late noah miller drives and tacks on another two points-- the indians win.. 52- 42. / lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs basketball lake mills forest city 42 52 final faribault at austin boys-vo-5 - and while teams in iowa are wrapping up the regular season.. guys in minnesota have some work to do. - the 15 and 1 austin packers... have ten games left on their regular season schedule. faribault at austin boys-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:faribault at #2 austin austin, mn - that includes tonight's big nine clash.. against faribault...first look at the talent from the halftime entertainment... - and it takes talent to do this too....duoth gach gets the steal and takes it the other way for the one handed slam - tate hebrink keeps it coming...he waits for the screen to get some space and then sinks the three - the pack looking to get some points in transition...hebr ink finds medi obang...calm as a cucumber he lets the three ball roll in - jack grevious is doing a lot for his falcons early on he's open outside and makes it count...but austin wins 85- 47. / lowerthirdlinescore ot:mn hs basketball faribault (2) austin 47 85 final ge at lp boys-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:g-e at lyle-pacelli austin, mn - the lyle pacelli boys have a chance to pull even at 500 on the year.. against glenville- emmons. - the wolverines are looking to get off to a hot start...and they do so with dawson dahlum the sophomore shooter sinks the triple from the corner... - but l-p has an answer joseph maas in front of his student sections rattles in the three ball - jed nelson keeps the ball rollling cashing in on the pull up jumper for the a's - nelson's just a freshman...and so is this guy zach bollingberg driving hard draws the foul and gets the bucket - christian nelson keeps g-e in this...it's another corner three for wolverines but lyle wins it...92 to 55. / lowerthirdlinescore ot:mn hs basketball glenville-emmons lyle-pacelli 55 92 final spx ot tease-vo-2 spx ot tease-vo-3 - alright.. its time for our first time out.. on our final sports o-t. - keep in mind.. that also means.. its our final tabicks taste of the town... tonight.. b-t... just devastated.. that tonight is the final sports overtime of the season. - i mean like.. .the embarrasing kind of devastation... like lock your self in the conference room crying type of stuff. - that may.. or may not include.. our guy brian tabick. - tonight.. b-t's final taste of the town segment heads to forest city. / ttt at fc-pkg-2 ttt at fc-pkg-3 with how well the indians are playing this year you can probably imagine they are pretty hungry which is why im in forest city to find out what they are eating that makes them so good. natural sound if you want to get food at the forest city consession stand natural sound you are going to have to move fast natural sound because one item on their menu moves really fast. natural sound that's because the taco jerry's burritos are only on sale four times a year at the school. joining me know is chris schwarts who is not technically the head chief of the burrito, but what makes this burrito so good. it's delieved to us from taco jerry's a very popular restaurant in forest city and they're premade of course and they are just delicious. well they may not be home made, but how do they taste? joining me know is the offical taste tester for forest city lexi icebrank lexi what makes you so excited to try this burrito? i've never had it before and im just excited because i like burritos. that's really good i'll give that a ten how about you? ten perfect in forest city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. lm at fc girls-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:lake mills at forest city forest city, ia - alright brian... thank you.. lets go in the gym at forest city.. indians against lake mills. - third quarter bulldogs ball jade gasteiger battling her way to the tin. kelsey koch finds herself a nice lane and finishes with the left hand. pass outside to laura knudtson and she drills the three pointer. indians asnwering back that's noelle jones tacking on three more. hannah anderson fighting her way to the basket she goes up with the left that's good and the indians win this one 59 to 44. lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs basketball lake mills (13) forest city 44 59 final garrigan at wh girls-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:garrigan at west hancock britt, ia - the west hancock girls already have one win over garrigan this season.. going for the sweep tonight. - but the bears defense travels with them everywhere...je nna boelter.. with the steal... and then she turns on the jets to score two on the other side. - more bears... caitlin thilges has the ball at the elbow... check out the pump fake... she puts the ball on the floor and scores two. - but here come the eagles... sydney burgardt hauls in the pass.. and knocks down the 15 footer. - mahayla faust on the baseline drive... sweet find to burgardt cutting through the lane for two more. - burgardt has herself a ball game.. shes open one more time...amanda chizek finds her. - west hancock wins... 60 to 52. / lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs basketball (14) garrigan (6) west hancock 52 60 final osage at nk girls-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:#4 osage at n-k northwood, ia - osage puts their undefeated season on the line.. at northwood kensett tonight. - these green devils have been chalking up their success to defense all season long, it shows here...mia knudsen with the layin off the steal - n-k gets something going here though hailey hepperly dishes it to dusti bratrud for three - but the osage ladies are determined to end their regular season perfect...gabby schwarting inbounds to jenna plotzke...they win 63-20. / lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs basketball (4) osage n-k 63 20 final sta at newman girls-vo-4 lowerthird2line ot:st. ansgar at newman mason city, ia - newman beat st. ansgar by four in their first meeting.. same two teams tonight. - this was a wild wild game... newman races out to a 14 point first quarter lead...kailah thompson.. drills the triple. - saints answer on the glass... off the miss.. the ball bounces right to hannah patterson... and hannah.. banks in the free throw jumper. - more saints.. hali anderson on the run out... and her lay up falls through.. anderson.. and a double double from elizabeth jenkins has s-t-a up 4. - a three from mckenzie sullivan cuts it to one... and thats where it ends... 54-53 is the final. / lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs basketball st. ansgar newman 54 53 final mc at dowling girls-vo-4 mc at dowling girls-vo-2 - tough test for the mason city girls.. at number three dowling. - but hannah faktor is ready to answer the challenge. - our former student athlete of the week is working hard on the glass for two. - the mohawks lost to dowling by 12 earlier this year.. so they can play with this great maroons team. - mia cataldo's jumper is good. - and then josie filer gets the bucket and the bonus on the block. - dowling wins... 68-54. / lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs basketball (7) mason city (3) dowling 54 68 final final tease-rdr-2 final tease-rdr-3 - and that will do it for hoops highlights tonight.. but of course.. we are more than just a one-sport station... hockey highlights from the -sioux city has a comfortable lead at the top. - but the next seven teams... are separated by just five points. ot vs:12-7-1 des moines oak leafs 14-8-0 mason city mohawks - that includes the mohawk hockey club.. and their opponents tonight.. the des moines oak leafs. - m-c is currently 4th in the league... the leafs step onto the ice tonight in 8th. mc hockey-vo-6 lowerthird2line ot:des moines at mason city mason city, ia - its the first of two games for the mohawks at home this weekend. - mason city controls the puck for just about all of the first period... the first shot on goal.. is a good one. - but spencer northway makes one of his 18 first period saves. - mc's next shot is even better...jacob lang.. lights the lamp... its 1-zip after 1. - lowerthirdlinescore ot:mhshl dm oak leafs mason city 2 1 3rd spx fp multi line:ia hs wrestling area sectionals clear lake lake mills clarksville 4 luther colleg ... - and a huge weekend of wrestling is on tap... albert lea travels to owatonna in the big nine.. and then the postseason gets underway with sectionals in iowa. - we have local teams going all over the place... including... clear lake.. lake mills... clarksville.. and luther college. - whitney has a full breakdown planned for 6 oh clock tomorrow night. / goodbye-tag-2 - one other hoops note.. the crestwood girls win the n- e-i-c title - and with that... sports overtime is saying see you later... i am so thankful for the great crew.. both on camera.. and behind the scenes. - you can count on kimt.. to follow our teams all the way to state... in iowa that's des moines.. in minnesota.. thats minneapolis... it should be a blast. - have a great weekend. /