Speech to Text for Super Bowl Weekend Safety

weekend is here. even without tickets to the big game - many people have plans to go to minneapolis to enjoy the atmosphere. driving to the big game ..because it's not a bad drive. from rochester it is less than an hour and a half. from mason city you are looking at just over two hours...not including traffic of course. it may not be that far - but like any other drive - you need a sober ride. that's why kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is looking into some options. she's live in rochester now. brooke? katie i'm by highway 52 which is pretty much a straight shot to the big game. i'm finding out that those who do make the trip could stay out until 4-a-m because bars in the city have the option to pay a fee and extend their hours this weekend. and for some people here in rochester-that gives even more of reason to make the trip up to minneapolis. "rochester city lines" rochester city lines is a local charter company that has been around for more than 50 years. i called around town today to find out just how busy charter companies would be sending buses to minneapolis - but to my surprise-not too many people are taking advantage of so called "party busses" to make their trip out to the big game. the last time minnesota hosted the superbowl 25 years ago-these buses would've been starting to fill up with excited fans as we speak...but due to the growing city and increase in hotels-this charter bus line has found that superbowl weekend isn't something to count on for business anymore. dan holter is the general manager of rochester city lines and say he isn't surprised by the lack of customers this weekend. "this year apparently there's plenty of room in the twin cities so we don't have any busses taking fans to the game this year." and having more room in the city may mean less drivers on the highways. which is good news for jim harris who is here all the way from massachusetts. ..and plans to make the drive to minneapolis sunday morning. "i am the designated driver and the rest of my party is going to have a good time." he says one thing is worried about are drunk drivers so he hopes people have a sober game plan. "it's always something you've got to be aware of but i just exercise my own good judgement and try to stay out of everybodys way." state officials have some extra safety tips for this weekend - saying if you get into a situation where you cannot call 9-1-1 you can text 9-1-1 your exact location and type of emergency. they say to always keep track of where you are so keep an eye on street signs. and whether you are in a bar or staying in a rental - always know where your exits are. live in rochester, brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. thank you brooke both the minnesota department of transportation and the minnesota state patrol say they are ready for the big weekend. state patrol says they will have extra troopers coming in-they add that there are a number of resources for the public to use for safe rides and their goal is to find empaired drivers and keep the area safe for all drivers. mndot also says that they have workers ready to come in as the upcoming storm develops and says drivers should be alert-keep a good distance from other vhicles-and slow down when needed to stay safe.