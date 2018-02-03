Speech to Text for Raising Money for Water Fountains

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

- when people are out in the park...it's important to stay hydrated. and in albert lea...many of the parks don't have water fountain. but a local man is working to change that. fountain project-stnger-1 kimt news three''s stefante randall explains.xxx fountain project-pkgll-1 lowerthird2line:local father raising money for water fountains albert lea, mn last summer- nick hanke was out coaching soccer with his son at lakeview park when some of the players had ran out of water.. fountain project-pkgll-5 but one thing that is missing are water foutains but thanks to local parents he is now raising funds tohelp withthis effort." fountain project-pkgll-6 fountain project-pkgll-4 i was trying to think of ways to make money and i thougfht gosh a comedy show or something in town we can do." fountain project-pkgll-7 mac ehrhardt is a coach, soccer parent and president of the albert lea youth soccer association and was overjoyed when he heard about the fundraiser and the possibility of having water more readily available. fountain project-pkgll-8 we are really excited to get water in th eparks them selves we are really ademanet of kids bring water bottles to practices but kids are kids and sometimes they forget them." fountain project-pkgll-11 nick went to city offcials to get their approval to place water fountains at lakeview, morin, academy and city beach parks. fountain project-pkgll-12 it's just not for soccer players these are going to water fountains all across city parks in alber lea so hats off to nick hanke." as for nick - he says he is excited to see the outco likeme of the fundraiser. i the idea of the funraiser so that people can see the end result like you can walk by and you can see it out there and you see what you contributed to and it's a greater good for the community." city offials have been notified about the fundraiser and they have agreed to install them for free. in albert lea - stefant erandall kimt news 3. / / the comedy show fundraiser will be held on april twentieth at wedgewood cove in albert lea. tickets are twenty dollars. / city