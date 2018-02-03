Speech to Text for Tamiflu Concerns

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

continue to search for relief from this widespread illness...a medication used to treat influenza is coming with new warnings. tamiflu warning-stnger-1 kimt news three's alex jirgens explains some concerns and side effects of tamiflu you should be aware of. xxx tamiflu warning-mpkgll-4 tamiflu warning-mpkgll-3 it's one of the most popular cures for the flu on the market right now...tamiflu. but along with a nationwide shortage...ther e is also another issue with it...the side effects. according to officials with mercy medical center north iowa...the most common include headaches, nausea or vomiting. and although rare - there have also been reports of neuro- psychiatric events like confusion and hallucinations associated with tamiflu. of course there are side effects that come along with all medications...so mething mason city resident sharon meyer says she takes very seriously. tamiflu warning-mpkgll-2 "i'm taking a medication right now where...i'm on a facebook page with people that have been taking the medication for awhile, and they're trying to get off of it because there are so many bad side effects in taking the medication." tamiflu warning-mpkgll-5 so remember...befo re you take your medication...alw ays read the label... and look for the side effects. in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / tamiflu warning-tag-2 a family in indiana is now claiming a side effect in tamiflu may have led to a personality change in their 16 year old son who ultimately committed suicide. /