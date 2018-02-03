Speech to Text for Caucus for Cannabis Training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a campaign that aims to end marijuana prohibition in minnesota is hoping to gather support from rochester residents this weekend. pot legal-vo-1 pot legal-vo-2 the minnesota campaign for full legalization will host a caucus for cannabis training tomorrow afternoon at the rochester library. they will have information on how to introduce a resolution for those who plan on attending precinct caucus meetings next week. xxx pot legal-sot-1 pot legal-sot-2 "the ultimate goal is to have influence on the parties action agendas and platforms because this is an important piece of policy in minnesota we want to see both main parties supporting it." the campaign is hosting several cannabis caucus training events across the state this weekend. /