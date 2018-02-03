wx_icon Mason City 16°

wx_icon Albert Lea 16°

wx_icon Austin 14°

wx_icon Charles City 18°

wx_icon Rochester 14°

Clear

Caucus for Cannabis Training

Advocates will learn how to introduce a resolution at precinct caucus meetings

Posted: Fri Feb 02 17:06:19 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Feb 02 17:06:19 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Caucus for Cannabis Training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a campaign that aims to end marijuana prohibition in minnesota is hoping to gather support from rochester residents this weekend. pot legal-vo-1 pot legal-vo-2 the minnesota campaign for full legalization will host a caucus for cannabis training tomorrow afternoon at the rochester library. they will have information on how to introduce a resolution for those who plan on attending precinct caucus meetings next week. xxx pot legal-sot-1 pot legal-sot-2 "the ultimate goal is to have influence on the parties action agendas and platforms because this is an important piece of policy in minnesota we want to see both main parties supporting it." the campaign is hosting several cannabis caucus training events across the state this weekend. /

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events