Speech to Text for Kindergartners share their knowledge of Groundhog Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the world's most famous groundhog - punxsutawney phil - saw his shadow this morning - meaning we will see six more weeks of winter. kimt stormteam 3 meteorologist brandon libby takes us to the classroom to learn more about groundhog day.xxx lowerthirdstrmtm3:brandon libby meteorologist amy - i spent part of the day at mrs. doerfler's kindergarden class at newman catholic elementary in mason city to find out what the kids know about groundhog day and punxsutawney phil.xxx groundhogs day meaning-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:what is groundhog day? mason city, ia "what is groundhog's day?" "the groundhog comes out and um he sees his shadow sometimes so." "the groundhog comes out of his burrow." they come out of their burrow they see their shadow or not." "um.....i do not know" "the groundhog comes out of his burrow." "and do you know what happens? "he sees his shadow" "and what does that mean?" "six more weeks until winter" "six more weeks of winter" "six more days...six more weeks until winter" "how old do you think he is?" "30." " he's 30?, he's actually 130 years old" "i was close" "you were close" "i did say 30" "that's pretty close" / groundhogs day meaning-ltag-2 coming up on kimt news 3 at six - we'll hear what the kids think about having another 6 weeks of winter. live in mason city - meterologist brandon libby - kimt news 3. / thank you brandon. the groundhog day tradition first started in 18-86. /