Speech to Text for Mayo Clinic observes "Wear Red Day"

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

today is national wear red day... a day meant to raise awareness about heart disease in women. wear red day-vo-1 lowerthird2line:wear red day rochester, mn doctors and nurses at mayo clinic observed wear red day with activities to educate people about the disease. a cardiologist we spoke to says people need to be aware of heart disease because more women are dying from it. she says people often think the symptoms are the same for women and men... but that's not true.xxx wear red day-sot-1 lowerthird2line:dr. rekha mankad cardiologist at mayo clinic for women it might be milder and they have other symptoms related to that. they tend to think it's not their heart so they delay going in because they think it's got to be this severe chest pain and it may not be she says some heart disease in women include shortness of breath and nausea. if you have any concerns about your own heart health - you are urged to speak with your doctor. /