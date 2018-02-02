Speech to Text for Rochester Public Works looks to add new park

new changes are coming to a part of downtown rochester. the city public works department is creating a new ways of protecting our drinking water... but now some downtown businesses are concerned the proposal means they will lose customers. park to collect runoff-stngr-1 k-i-m-t news 3's jeremiah wilcox explains their concerns.xxx park to collect runoff-mpkgll-1 park to collect runoff-mpkgll-4 the city was awarded a federal grant that would improve local water quality. the project will be along side the third street parking ramp. susan schreiber has owned her downtown frame shop for over thirty years. the new project would remove parking space to make room for a new park. schreiber adds that idea is great except they are not thinking about the how the businesses nearby will be affected. park to collect runoff-mpkgll-2 sot we do not need less parking that would be really bad for businesses on this street. park to collect runoff-mpkgll-3 reporter tag jeremiah wilcox kimt news three. the 300- thousand dollar project is scheduled to be built in april. / local