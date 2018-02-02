Speech to Text for Job market remains strong

department says businesses across the nation are busy hiring--seeing 200 hundred thousand jobs added to the market last month. both iowa and minnesota workforce representatives say the job market is strong in the area-- but tight... meaning there is someone out there applying for every job posted.

restaurants like rib crib in mason city are always hiring. managers here say they are hiring people... in some cases more than they should--just in case someone backs out. yet - they are still feeling the struggle - as finding the right candidate is not easy.

chad nyhus knows all about what it takes to find a job. 

chad- i've been working the last ten years in the staffing industry so i talked to people every single day about a job, every single day about how to get a job.

a month ago - nyhus was living in saint paul but decided he wanted to move back to north iowa. so--he started applying to where he best thought his h-r skills would fit. saying he made it a full-time job to find a job. 

chad - i think people who have ambition to just get out there and start looking. you can't train ambition but you can train for everything else. 

he got hired at larry-elwood construction - helping them hire others to keep the job market flowing. 

stan schultz owns rib crib and says he is struggling a bit finding good employees. 

stan - the market is real tight most of those we get are those who just left a job in the resturant industry and come over to this one.

stan - it's stressful you end up working a lot of hours you normally wouldn't have to. we have enough people to cover our shifts but if someone is sick management ends up taking it on. 

according to the rochester workforce center - the food service industry has the most jobs that need to be filled... but a lot of those positions are part-time work. north iowa is seeing the opposite. more full-time jobs are availalbe - with the health care industry seeing the biggest need. 

schultz would tell you not having enough staff--effects those like us--so there's a reason you should care. 

stan - if we're under staffed it takes a long time. people we have are very good, sometimes it takes longer than it should. 

nyhus never really went without having a job he says-- so he has hope for others who are applying. 

chad - go out there every day, go into these places, yes you can apply online, but go in to places you want to work. figure out the company culture, figure out the best way to get on top of the list.

the median wage for food service jobs in southern minnesota is nearly eleven dollars an hour. the average weekly wage in iowa--is a little over three hundred. meanwhile the average weekly wage in iowa for healthcare is nearly eight hundred and fifty dollars the industry with the second highest number of vacant jobs in minnesota is office support. the median wage is 13 dollars an hour.

the unemployment rate across the nation is at four point one percent--the lowest level since 2000.