KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (2-2-18)

weather-main-4 the last few days we've had a series of clipper systems move through the area resulting in light snowfall. we'll notice some light snowfall throughout the early evening hours before dissipating for tonight weather-live-2 we're here in last third of winter and rochester winterfest 16 is still going strong! one of the events tonight includes an evening candlelight ski through the trail here at quarry hill nature center off of east circle drive northeast. now we all know it's been rather cold lately, and that isn't going to change tonight. if you do have plans to take part in the festivities you'll want to make sure you layer up! there will be some warm-up areas here at the nature center. you could take a moment to warm by the fire and roast up a s'more! ski by candlelight kicks off tonight at 6pm and goes until 9pm and costs ten dollars a person. equipment is first come first serve, so if you don't have your own, you'll want to come a little early. live in rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. the last few days we've had a series of clipper systems move through the area resulting in light snowfall. we'll notice some light snowfall throughout the early evening hours before dissipating for tonight. clouds will gradually clear, but then return yet again for saturday. we'll be tracking another burst of snow beginning saturday morning in southern minnesota and slowly moving into north iowa by the evening hours. accumulations will be light. amounts will total around 1- 2" in southern minnesota especially in rochester but much less in north iowa. highs will be in the mid 20's on saturday but then fall to the single digits for sunday for highs as the clouds clear gradually once more. some flurries will still be lingering sunday morning. the trend of clipper systems continues next week as another round of snow will move through for monday. we'll get a break tuesday before another one moves through wednesday night and into thursday morning. as if that weren't enough, there will be a chance of snow next friday as well. tonight: gradual clearing. lows: lower double digits. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: light snow/minor accumulations. highs: mid 20's. winds: southeast becoming northwest at 10 to 20 mph. saturday night: light snow lingering. lows: around 0. winds: north at 15 to 20 mph. groundhogs day