national wear red day

Friday is national wear red day to spread awareness about heart disease.

Annalisa Pardo

a woman dies of cardiovascula r disease every 80 seconds in the u.s. today, the american heart association is asking women to wear red to bring awareness to the leading cause of death in women. marla burkhart is a heart disease survivor. what started as a tiggling feeling in her legs while 32 weeks pregnant, was actually heart disease. she's now a mentor to other women with heart conditions... and helps raise awareness and encourages everyone to wear red today./// it causes a fear,and there's also a lot of times a depression that goes with it that a lot of people don't talk about. so i want to bring that awareness. cardiovascula r diseases affect about 44 million

