Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 2-2-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( we are waking up to temps below zero this morning with a weak wind in the air. south winds will return this afternoon as we become breezy. the southerly winds will bring a little bit of a warm up but we won't really feel any big difference until saturday. a chance for a dusting across the area is possible for today, with better chances for tomorrow. another round of snowfall is on the way for saturday and this will lead to another round of light snowfall. accumulations of 1?2" will be possible throughout the day with some of the are only receiving a dusting. sunday will be cold with highs only in the single digits. we'll begin below zero for monday morning as yet another round of light snow will be moving through. when all is said and done and combining the next three snow events, as much as 2?4" will be possible across north iowa and southern minnesota. today: increasing clouds/light pm snow. highs: mid to upper teens. winds: west becoming south at 5 to 15 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: lower double digits. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: mostly cloudy/light snow. highs: mid to low 20's. thanks jon.