Making shopping easier for color blind customers

things like wheelchair ramps and signs with braille are used to make businesses more accessible to all customers. kimt news three's deedee stiepan is finding out about a local shop that's going even further to make the shopping experience a little easier for a segment of the population that many businesses don't think about.xxx (nats) chad allen sees the world in a different way than most... "that's like an orange?ish." "that's a hot pink." he's among the two point seven million people that are color blind. "as a color blind artist i've acclimated i'd say quite well to my surroundings." "it's always just little annoying things. you forget youre color blind until think like color?coded tags are coming up and then you're like, "wait a minute how is this supposed to work." davis "it's not something that if you're not color blind you think about... " rochester restore manager abigail davis wanted to find a solution to make sure her color blind customers could understand the store's four color discount system without having to ask for help. (nats) they now use the initials of the color on the label