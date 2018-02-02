Speech to Text for Staying safe in crowds

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

with the big game just two days away, the minnesota public safety department estimates one million people will travel to the twin cities this weekend. but with all the big crowds... learning when to speak up if you see something suspicious can be a tough choice. that's a big thing to suspect of people and you don't want to make a wrong accusation. you always have that internal conflict that struggle of like you don't want to be impolite you don't want to be rude. especially if someone's just like setting theirs stuff down for a second. the minnesota public safety department is reminding people to speak up if they see anyone acting suspiciously... which could be anything from leaving a bag on a bench, taking pictures of entry ways, or entering restricted areas. the department is also reminding people of minnesota's new service... if you're not in a safe situation to call 9?1?1, you can now text 9? 1?1 with your type of emergency