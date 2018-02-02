Speech to Text for Newman hoops playing for a conference title

winning conference titles is nothing new to newman.... but usually that means we are talking baseball. - but how's this for a turn of events.. the knights didn't win a conference title last summer.. for the first time in 38 years. - however.. tomorrow night.. their boys basketball team has a chance to lock up a league title for the first time... since 1987. - obviously it's a coincidence... that the two stats..just kind of line up with each other.. but the guys... are paying attention to it... as the hoops team... hopes to join the sustained success... like their teammates on the diamond.

josh fitzgerald newman junior josh fitzgerald: its kind of like we are flipping roles from this year to last year, so hopefully we are coming from 30 years of winning we are going to start 30 years of losing in basketball so we can come back and win one for basketball.

jerry gatton newman basketball coach jerry gatton: we are a baseball school, i know that, heck i graduated from here, i know what baseball means to newman, i want this to be a four sport school.