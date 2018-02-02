Speech to Text for Local highlights (2/1)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

albert lea's final home dual of the regular season against winona. - its a very competitive match at 126 pounds... but when the times got tough.. tiger freshman... caleb talamantes.. rises to the occasion.. its a 8-4 victory. - another quality matchup at 138 pounds... and another albert lea victory... its gavin ignaszewski.. using this takedown.. for a 4-2 victory. - winona tries to get back into this dual at 160 pounds... we will call this the pomeroy pin... trevor pomeroy gets six for the winhawks. - but there is no stopping the tigers on this night... at 195 pounds.. spencer indrelie.. wastes no time.. getting six for his team in the first period. - and then at 220 pounds... jaime valdez... gets back points here... he would later win with a fall... so will the tigers... 51- 16. lowerthirdlinescore:mn hs wrestling winona albert lea 16 51 final - and coming up