Speech to Text for We have a winner!

hi karin, this is aj ellingson calling from kimt. how are you, ok? - karin carlson went from ok.. to awesome.. in a split second.... karin won two seats to the super bowl.. in kimts big game ticket giveaway. / tickets-intro-2 - if you'd like to see the entire conversation with karin.. head to kimt.com. - and sure the phone call is pretty cool.. but actually handing over two tickets to the super bowl... to a family that says.. this game has always been on their bucket list... was a great way to spend the afternoon.xxx tickets-pkg-4 lowerthird2line:we have a winner! kimt news 3 sports aj: so karin, the phone call comes and its kimt, your first thought is what? lowerthird2line:karin carlson big game ticket winner karin: oh they are wanting to do some.. i dont know what. tickets-pkg-5 aj:and then i tell you its the super bowl ticket and then you think what? karin: im just like there is no way. aj: first call was to your husband, what was his reaction? karin: my husband said i will believe it when i see tickets in your hand. aj: you mentioned you already had plans for sunday, but now you are going to have to break those plans, have you thought about that phone call, how you are going to handle it, hey im actually goign to the game now. karin: im going to have to call them up and say sorry we are going to hvae to change our plans, im not going to be able to have you over. aj: so you would recommend entering kimt giveaways to your friends and family. karin: definetly. - we are going to hang out with karin and her husband byron at the super bowl... so look for their reaction... to being on hand for super bowl 52.. in our report.. sunday night at 10.. from us bank stadium. al winona wrestling-vo-4 al winona wrestling-vo-2