Transportation issues

issue school districts across our area face...transportation costs. during a meeting between the austin school board, representative jeanne poppe and senator dan sparks today... director of special services sheri willrodt brought up the issue of districts providing transportation for special needs students who live outside the district. she tells kimt that because it's become more of a financial burden on the districts...the school and parents should meet in the middle. "i feel like all families should have the same opportunity to open enroll, but if they're choosing to enroll in a different district just because it's their preference, i feel all families should be treated equally in that burden of responsibility for the transportation." in the 2012-2013 school year...the cost of transportation for open enrollment students outside the district in minnesota cost districts just over 11 million dollars...which has grown to 12.5 million by the 2015-16 year.