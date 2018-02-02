Speech to Text for Winter Dance Party

in clear lake tonight. tommy allsup was one of the rock n rollers who played the night the music died and ever since he came back to celebrate his friends lives...until last year when he passed away. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is live now at the surf ballroom. he is talking with fans about the legacy he leaves behind. xxx winter dance party-lintro-2 katie - i'm here at the surf ballroom where after tommy allsup died his son filled in his slot playing many of his dad's biggest songs.. tonight - i talked with people about how they remember tommy and his impact in clear lake. xxx winter dance party-pkg-1 winter dance party-pkg-2 natural sound every year new acts take the stage... natural sound but for many it is the old ones that shaped what the winter dance party is today. that includes tommy allsup. winter dance party-pkg-3 i was listening to some of his cds on the way up here winter dance party-pkg-6 just really one of the nicest gentleman ever. his son austin allsup took the stage tonight for the second time ever....getting a chance to see the crowd at the surf ballroom the way his dad did. something jodi markham says she really enjoyed. winter dance party-pkg-5 he sings his dad's songs but yet he puts his own twist to it so it makes it the same but yet a little bit different. winter dance party-pkg-7 dispite tommy no longer being on the big stage markham says his memory will go on. we all miss him of course but we all still have our memories of him pictures of him austin allsup did have a pretty difficult day. katie according to those with the surf ballroom his van broke down, but as you saw, he still made the show. live in clear lake brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. thank you brian-- tommy allsup was inducted to the iowa rock and roll hall of fame last year.