Speech to Text for Dash Cams

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

now a days - it's not just cops who have a camera installed in their car. you've probably heard of taxi drivers putting them on their dashboards - but what about your every day drivers? dash cams-vo-5 dash cams-vo-2 according to area lawyers--video like this could help you in civil court if it came down to it. this video is from a mason city resident who didn't want to be interviewed but was happy to share what's he's been capturing since he installed his dash cam. local law enforcement say they're not seeing a huge trend in residents having cameras but they know more and more are looking into it. brad anthony told k-i-m-t news three while at the local coffee shop--he's not too concerned about recording what happens while he's driving.xxx dash cams-sot-3 dash cams-sot-2 brad - not too much but i can see why some people may want them in there. anthony says he's not a big fan on the whole camera's watching you concept. but says he thinks this will be a trend coming soon.