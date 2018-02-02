Speech to Text for Volunteer of the Month

news three and our giving your best partners...diamo nd jo casino and first citizens bank...recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community. kimt news three's raquel hellman introduces us to our february volunteer of the month.xxx gyb-pkg-1 gyb-pkg-2 every thursday...this group gathers at first lutheran church in northwood to make quilts. gyb-pkg-3 "and we give them to benefits or to cancer patients or where ever they're in need. most of them go to lutheran world relief." gyb-pkg-4 but that is just one of the many causes that lois hogen is involved with. "i help out at the historical society and i'm on the cemetery board at northwood and elk grove. and our little group at northwood arranges to put up 450 flags for all of the veterans at sunset rest cemetery every memorial day." that's why lois is our february giving your best volunteer of the month. "very excited, very surprised" "i'm so happy for her because she deserves it so much." lois's friend and former neighbor penny miranda nominated her for the award. gyb-pkg-5 "lois is such a good person. she has taken care of the community. i had cancer and she was over at my house every day making sure that i was ok." gyb-pkg-6 for lois...volunteeri ng has become a way of life. "it's just a lot of fun and i after i retired it seemed to be the nice way to give back to the community." in northwood, raquel hellman, kimt news three.