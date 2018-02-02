Speech to Text for Day Care Option Considered in Forest City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

shortage of daycare facilities in north iowa...and to help alleviate the issue - one local school is considering a new option to create daycare space. daycare issues-stnger-1 kimt's news 3 stefante randall has the details. xxx daycare issues-llvosot-2 daycare issues-llvosot-3 forest city school officials are considering moving their 5th graders to the middle school.. according to school supertintended nt darwin lehmann - moving the 5th graders to the middle school would create more room at the elementary school for a daycare for pre-k children in the community. rachel harms just recently moved to the area...and she says she struggled to find care for her son. daycare issues-llvosot-4 we found daycare at the christian school but that ended up closing down and then we did find an awesome in-home daycare person but i know there is shortage all around in every community." daycare issues-llvosot-5 daycare issues-llvosot-6 school officals tell me that they are currently planning a meeting with city officals and community members on how they plan to move forward with options. reporting in froest city - stefanterandall kimt news. / forest city school district already has a partnership with the y-m-c-a for daycare services for 4 year olds - but they currently have a waiting list. / color