Speech to Text for Water Quality Funding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

governor kim reynolds has signed her first bill in to law meaning more than 280- million dollars will be available over the next 12 years for water quality programs - like buffer strip and no till initiatives. kimt news three's brian tabick joins us live from clear lake to explain how this funding could impact our area - brian? xxx maplive:ia gov. passes water quality funding bill clear lake, ia google earth 2018 google bt sea wall.jpg katie i'm at the seawall in clear lake which is one of the places that could see the benefits of this law. water quality-lintro-3 the clear project is a community-led initiative to improve water quality of clear lake. those with the clear project say they could use some of the money for classes teaching farmers about water quality initiatives...but they say this new law doesn't reach as far as they would like. xxx brian live-vosot-1 lowerthird2line:ia gov. passes water quality funding bill clear lake, ia those with the clear project say this water quality funding law is a good start, but they hope this is just the start of the conversation. they say agencies with the same goals and ideas - such as the iowa department of natural resources - are not able to see the benefits of this law. cindy stanbro - who lives in okoboji - says funding for water quality is important to communities in our area - like clear lake. water quality-vosot-2 it is the number one initiative in the community right now for my family honestly that is one of the reasons we moved up there is because of the quality of the water i mean you can see you can you can fish it's safe it's number one. / those with the clear project say they hope state legislators can build off of this law. live in clear lake brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. water quality initiatives on a national level will not be able to expand until a federal farm bill is passed. / mental health