Speech to Text for Veterans and Mental Health Help

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

war-bpclip-3 for many of us its hard to imagine what it could be like to serve overseas. but our fellow family, co- workers, and friends do. now a new report is showing those who served in afghanistan and iraq could benefit from seeking mental health help. kimt news 3's emily boster is live to tell us if those who have served--really want the help. xxx mental health war-lintro-2 katie - i'm here at the mason city veterans affairs community based outpatient clinic. this is one place veterans can go to seek mental health help. i spent today speaking with veterans to get a better idea of why some seek help and others do not. xxx mental health war-lpkg-10 lowerthird2line:veterans and mental health help mason city, ia will arnold served in afghanistan for four years. born and raised in mason city--he's now back in his hometown. mental health war-lpkg-4 will - i mean we were over there trying to help people, trying to liberate them from the tailban who was there for many years. mental health war-lpkg-8 arnold says after serving his country-- everyone experiences different things over there, you seen stuff, done stuff, that many don't understand. the military did a two day de- briefing on how they can receive mental health help...should they need it. will - they tell you about it they don't force you to do it. they give you a de- compression time. arnold knows getting mental health help is important--and could be even life saving. he's watched a fellow brother who he served with committ suicide--leaving him in shock. will - its tough. real, feels like someone like losing a family member someone you spent that much time with you experienced things a lot of people haven't according to the national academics of sciences, engineering, and medicine the number of suicides for veterans from both afghanistan and iraq have reached a record high. mental health war-lpkg-5 john - the mental trauma let alone the physical trauma that soldier endures in these deployments is very difficult for someone. mental health war-lpkg-9 john crom who's been a deputy in cerro gordo county for eleven years now--served in afghanistan from 20-09 to 20- 10. john - i myself have been told that after coming back i acted differently, i wasn't the same person. crom says that was hard to hear at first--but he knew it was true. he doesn't feel seeking mental health help is needed for him. the report shows nearly half of american veterans who need mental health care don't get it. arnold and crom agree those who served--could seek it out at least once. will - i think all veterans probably need that. p-t-s-d is a huge thing you have heard anything about it like wwii, korea and all of a sudden its a huge thing that's been brought out. / / / mental health war-ltag-2 talking to arnold he says he knows places like v-a clinics are there to help. one part of the report that had leaders with veterans afffairs concerned was hearing many veterans like arnold and crom may not know how to get the services. both crom and arnold tell me they do. live in mason city--emily boster--k-i-m-t news three. / and there are a lot of people who may be in need of mental health help. nearly four million people served in iraq and afghanistan. / / keeping