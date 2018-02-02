Speech to Text for Neighbors React After Hearing Gunshots

thanks for joining us. i'm katie huinker. we begin tonight with a case of shots fired in an austin neighborhood... leading to the arrest of 3 men. shots fired-vo-1 shots fired-vo-4 around 11:30 last night - officers received a call to the 1400 block of second avenue southwest. lowerthird2line:neighborhood shaken after shots fired austin, mn one witness told officers he saw a vehicle heading east- bound - while another witness spotted a man darting inside a nearby apartment. in that apartment - officers found two 20 year olds and an 18 year old...along with a shotgun and marijuana. maribel martin lives nearby. she tells kimt that it was just a quiet night before all of this.xxx shots fired-sot-1 lowerthird2line:maribel martin neighbor "i was just falling asleep...like dozing off and i just heard 4 really loud noises, and my husband is like, i think those were gunshots. and we looked out the window and we didn't really see anything. i ran to see if my kids were ok, and they were asleep." shots fired-sot-3 because the investigation is ongoing - no names are being released at this time. anyone with additional information is asked to contact mower county law enforcement.