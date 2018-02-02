Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (2-1-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

weather-main-4 a strong cold front made its way through the area and as a result our temperatures only made it into the single digits and a few lower double digits for highs. overnight lows will fall below zero tonight giving way to wind chills in the teens below zero to approaching 20 degrees below zero to begin tomorrow morning. sunshine will start us off for friday, but then clouds will increase throughout the late morning giving way to some light snow just after the noon hour. similar to what took place last night, it will be quick moving and leave behind only minor accumulations. all snow will end by the evening commute on friday. another round of snowfall is on the way for saturday and this will lead to another round of light snowfall. accumulations of 1-2" will be possible throughout the day. sunday will be cold with highs only in the single digits. we'll begin below zero for monday morning as yet another round of light snow will be moving through. when all is said and done and combining the next three snow events, as much as 2-4" will be possible across north iowa and southern minnesota. tonight mostly clear. lows: single digits below zero. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. friday: increasing clouds/light pm snow. highs: upper teens. winds: west becoming south at 6 to 12 mph. friday night: mostly cloudy. lows: lower double digits. winds: south becoming northwest at 5 to 10 mph. surf live