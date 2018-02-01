Speech to Text for Local Uber and Lyft drivers won't head to the Super Bowl

visiting the twin cities for super bowl festivities this weekend... the demand for ride sharing services like uber and lyft is expected to be through the roof. kimt news three's deedee stiepan is looking into whether local uber and lyft drivers will make their way up north to take advantage of the extra business. she joins us now live in rochester - deedee?xxx lyft uber super bowl-lintro-2 you might think given the potential to make more money in minneapolis - local drivers would head there this weekend but i'm finding out that's not the case.xxx lyft uber super bowl-vosot-1 lowerthird2line:ride sharing demand during super bowl kimt news 3 partly because they're not able to. the ride sharing companies require drivers to register and get approved to drive in certain cities - meaning drivers who originate from rochester like abe sacket can end up in minneapolis but cant begin there. while it is possible to get approved to drive in the cities - sackett tells me the consensus among a lot of local drivers is that it's just too much of a hassle.xxx lyft uber super bowl-vosot-3 "some of the ten minute rides from say tcf stadium to a matter of a few blocks away takes you know forty minutes and a lot of our folks don't know where the locations are and vice versa." / lyft uber super bowl-ltag-2 drivers like abe are able to do round trips if someone in rochester wants to catch a ride up to minneapolis.. however it will be more costly to do so. live in rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3. / thank you deedee. in order to make sure there are enough drivers in minneapolis to meet the demand - ride-sharing companies have been recruiting new drivers.