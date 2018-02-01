Speech to Text for Chicken Vegetable Tex Mex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

food at four-pkg-2 i am here at austin hy-vee with chef kristine and we've got a lot of my favorite ingredients laid out so can you tell us exactly what we're going to be making with all of this good stuff? food at four-pkg-3 so today we're working back into just those one pan easy quick meals but kind of keeping it healthy as well so we're just doing a nice tex mex over some quinoa and brown rice today. food at four-pkg-4 it could be good for super bowl viewing parties this weekend. we'll talk about that a little bit too about how to hold it in your crock pot as we go through the segment. alright, sounds good, we'll get started. so the first thing you're gonna wanna do, as you can see i've got some chicken and all i did was i took some tenders, you guys can use breasts, whatever, just cut up into cubes. a little bit of olive oil and then just cook it until it starts to get golden brown and then it's just a matter of just kind of throwing everything in and cooking it from there. so we've got some onion that i did a smaller dice on, again dice it up however you want, a little bit of garlic, so we're just gonna throw that in there. and then i've also got some green peppers we're gonna throw in right away too. and what we're gonna do is we're just gonna cook that until those onions start to get that transparent kind of see through but we don't want it to go all the way. so just when it starts to do that, then we'll continue adding in everything else as well. so once you're starting to see that transparency in your onions and that kind of stuff, we're gonna get our seasonings mixed in here first. so all this is is a little bit of chili powder, a little bit of cumin and salt and pepper. really this isn't much different than like a taco packet so if you're more comfortable just using a taco packet just use a little bit of that seasoning instead. we're just gonna get this sprinkled on. so after you put these seasonings in, all we're basically doing on this step is just making sure that we're coating everything really good. so the next step that we're gonna do is we've got some corn and black beans so we're just gonna add that in. now i did just use frozen corn, this time of year obviously you're not gonna get fresh stuff but you can use fresh in the summertime. we're also gonna get our tomatos in there. now i did use fresh romas, if at home you guys are more comfortable using a canned, diced tomato that's just fine too. and then last but not least we're gonna throw in a little bit of this zucchinni. don't forget too, i mean you can flip out vegetables and that kind of stuff for something that you like a little bit more. lets say you don't like zucchinni but you're really a pepper person, you know, take out the zucchinni, add in a little bit of red or yellow pepper and i mean make it how whatever tastes best to you. so once we have all of those in and mixed up really good, we're just gonna let it go, turn it down to just a really low heat. we're gonna let it go about five to seven minutes because what we want is those tomatos to break off and release those juices. now if you did decide to use a canned tomato, a diced tomato that's totally fine too but you aren't gonna have to go as long because those juices are already there, it's just going to be a matter of warming it up. so we're gonna let this go about five to seven minutes, let those tomatos break down and then we'll kind of finish, wrap it up with a couple of last minute things we gotta do. so once you've got this, like i said, that five to seven minutes or you used that can of tomatos and you got i warmed up and stuff, this is a really good spot if you guys want to do this for something like sunday super bowl or if you're having people over and you don't want to have to be cooking while you guys are chit-chatting before dinner, this is a good time to take this and put it in your crockpot. now with all the fresh vegetables in there and stuff, you're not gonna want to let it go more than hour or two on a keep warm setting before your vegetables start breaking down. but this is a great way to do it. and then from that point then these final toppings that i'm gonna talk about putting on here, you just sprinkle over the top of it in your crockpot and let it sit and then have some quinoa or rice or whatever on the side as just something easy to dish up and go. alright so if the crockpot idea isn't what you're going to be doing, then to finish it off, like we said it's just a one nice one pan deal all we're gonna do here to finish it up is we're gonna throw some cheese on this and then i suggest letting it go for about a minute or so until that cheese starts to get melty on top. so at this point, since it is a smaller pan, it's already starting to melt, i'm gonna shut my heat off and let it be. and what i've got chopped up here is some cilantro and some green onions or scallions is what we also call it. and all we're gonna do just to final this up is just put a little bit right on top. now for your side, whether you're doing white rice , brown rice, a mixture of quinoa and brown rice like i'm doing today, while all this is going on you can have it getting ready on the side on another burner. otherwise another great thing to look at is there's many different brands that do the 90 second warm up in the microwave also which is great, you can get ones like quinoa and brown rice. or if you're just a traditional white rice type of person do it that way too. and then you just serve it over that. / food at four-tag-2 if