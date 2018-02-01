Speech to Text for Mercy Heart Health Minute

mercy heart health minute feb 1-pkg-8 a heart attack happens every 40 seconds. that's why doctors want you to be informed about the latest in cardiac care. joining us is cardiologist doctor dan waters for the mercy heart health minute. dr. waters....tell us about the latest advancements in cardiac surgery? " ecmo technology which stands for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. " the device is a small and portable version of the heart-lung machine used in open-heart surgery and can be used to treat both primary cardiac and also pulmonary problems. show us what you have here? it's the sleeve, and part of the procedure....go es into the neck area and down into the heart. what are the benefits of e- c-m-o? " this technology allows a patient's blood to be pumped and oxygenated allowing the heart and lungs to rest. " traditionally patients with lung injury are treated on a ventilator pushing oxygen into the patient's lungs. if the lungs are badly damaged, the injured lung could become more damaged. " ecmo breaks this cycle and allows the lungs to be rested while the body heals the damage. this is similar to the way a plaster cast supports a broken arm while the bone repairs. " ecmo does not heal the underlying condition; it provides support for healing to occur. " ecmo can also support a failing heart or circulatory system- such as patients who are in shock from reversible causes. thank you dr. waters. you can find this mercy heart minute online at kimt- dot-com...and tune in each thursday for the next topic. next week we will focus on a procedure for atrial fibrillation. / in studio 3