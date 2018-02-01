Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 2-1-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((the bitter cold is back with lows settling in the single digits above and below zero across the area. the winds have been strong overnight and will stay that way through this thursday. the sun will be with us for today, but temperatures will only stay in the single digits above zero for this afternoon. feel like temps will be below zero for the entire day. heading into friday, another round of light snow will move through. this looks to mainly be an issue for southern minnesota with more of a light dusting for north iowa. saturday will bring yet another system and this one will look to bring about a half inch to 2 inches of snow across the area. most of us will be right around an inch. saturday will be in the teens for highs but sunday will only be in the single digits as we stay cold through the start of next week. today: mostly sunny/windy. highs: single digits. winds: northwest at 15 to 20 mph. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: single digits below zero. winds: northwest at 10 to 20 mph. friday: scattered light snow. highs: mid to thanks jon.