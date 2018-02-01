Speech to Text for Apps tracking the flu virus

in today's digital age we look to our phones for information on just about everything. and now ? there are even apps that can help you avoid an illness. k?i?m?t's jeremiah wilcox has more. hospitals are dealing with an increase number of flu patients this season.while getting your flu shot and lots of vitamin c are the typical ways to prevent the flu. now apps like "sick weather: and "i?flu" tracks outbreaks in your area so you get a better understanding of where the virus is hitting the hardest. i spoke to locals about new ways to prevent catching the flu. john white says his dad is in his seventies and catching the flu could kill him. john and candice white both say an app to avoid large flu areas is a great idea. if you're older and have multiple illness it's probably a good thing to know. having apps like i?flu and sick weather do not replace other preventable measures like washing your hands. reporting live in rochester so far 37 people have died from this year's flu strain.