Speech to Text for Caucus 101

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

in iowa and minnesota are only days away! an event tonight is bringing the two major political parties together to educate the public about what happens during a caucus. k-i-m-t's brooke mckivergan takes us there. xxx caucus 101-stngr-1 caucus 101-llpkg-1 lowerthird2line:caucusing 101 event rochester, mn hey siri...whats a caucus? it's a common question people have. basically a caucus is a group of voters who pick political candidates they will later select for office or to attend a convention. i headed out tonight to learn how democrats and republicans are coming together to educate the public. clap dfl representative karen macloughin and republican representative kathy meyerle were both at the caucusing 101 event hosted by the league of women voters. democrats and republicans came together with a common goal. many atendees thought it was... "refreshing to see the democrats and republicans together" some were even surprised to find they have more in common with the opposite party than they thought. "for most of the things, we believe a lot of the same things you know we believe a lot of the same things" but the most important takeaway from this event is coming from both representative s... "the parties get along at the local level. we have our own views but most important is that we get everybody out there so that they can participate" in iowa caucuses will be on february 5th...in minnesota they are on the 6th. in rochester, brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. both parties say that when you go to sign up for caucus- you do have to identify with one party but you are allowed to change parties in the next year.