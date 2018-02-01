Speech to Text for Credit unions and private banks

credit unions non profits-stngr-2 on the back of potential tax reform in the state of iowa - for-profit banks are looking to try and level their competition with non-profit credit unions. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is speaking with a credit unions non profits-stngr-1 local credit union to find out what this could mean here.xxx credit unions non profits-llpkg-1 credit unions non profits-llpkg-2 credit unions like cent credit union are nonprofits meaning they don't have to pay federal or state income taxes, but discussion at the capital may look to change that. lowerthird2line:discussions on nonprofit status of credit unions mason city, ia i can certainly help with that natural sound choosing where to put your money is a decision everyone makes including mallory hunt. credit unions non profits-llpkg-3 i think just because my dad went there and you know i trust them my dad trust them so i trust them to credit unions non profits-llpkg-9 for many, going with a credit union can have it's benefits... but there are dicussions happening in des moines of doing away with credit union's nonprofit status because some argue they receive too many benifts. something that doesn't worry those who have their money in banks. they must have a special reason for that but for customers of local credit unions.... this could be harmful to i will consumers if this will get past it would be harmful matthew chizek has been in the credit union businesses for over a decade and says this discussion is not new, but does't feel like it's warranted. credit unions non profits-llpkg-7 we pay property taxes we pay sales taxes we pay property tax we pay employee related text we say sales tax in money in taxes each year credit unions non profits-llpkg-10 chizek says his small credit union has a good relationship with banks locally and that this is a battle bewteen the larger companies to level the playing field, natural sound but if these changes were to go through he says the company would have serious discussion about using loopholes to once again get out of paying state taxes. these darn loopholes you can get around a lot of stuff and it's unfair it's unfortunate for everybody involved that it shouldn't be that way while the discussion of tax reform is ramping up at the capital, hunt says she isn't sure this is what elected officials should be worrying about. there something else they could be doing but i guess if they want to do it do it in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. chizek says around one in three iowan's have a credit union account.