Local highlights (1/31)

- lets head to the juco basketball floor... iowa lakes and niacc renewing a rivalry. - shout out to the great people from adelaide south australia watching us tonight... their favorite player is nick wurm... and he gets off to a great start. - his second basket of the game is a transition and one.. that gets everybody fired up.. 27 for wurm. - this must be australia night on kimt.. because here comes another guy from adelaide... its raymond harding. - more from harding in the first half... step back jumper.. with a hand in his face.. is on the money. - but the lakers are money in crunch time... 79-72. / lowerthirdlinescore:jc men's basketball iowa lakes niacc 79 72 final il at niacc women-vo-4 il at niacc women-vo-2 - the niacc women are still undefeated at home.. also taking on iowa lakes. - mikayla homola has one of the craziest box scores you will ever hear... 8 minutes.. 17 points. - for those scoring at home.. that means.. she was really efficient. - tough two.. and then a deep three... mikayla is coming on strong. - meanwhile... u-u longs.. is coming on quick... she is so tough to stop... nice finish in the paint from the sophomore. - later in the opening quarter... ball is kicked out to kelsie willert.. and everybody in saint ansgar.. knows that's going in. - niacc wins... 94-71. lowerthirdlinescore:jc women's basketball iowa lakes (16) niacc 71 94 final mn gb rankings-vbox-4 nx