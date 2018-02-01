Speech to Text for SAW: Super Bowl advice

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

have a similar story... when we were in high school.. there was a time or two.. .where we would just dream about the future. - and for most athletes... playing in the super bowl... sounds pretty sweet. - so for our student athlete of the week segment.. i asked guys playing in the big game.. for advice.. on what it takes to get there.xxx super bowl advice-pkg-9 lowerthird2line:super bowl advice kimt news 3 sports eric: its going to be a lot of ups and downs, there may be more downs than ups. james: you don't see your dreams until they are right in front of you, like playing in the super bowl. adam: there are going to be tough times, there are going to be obstacles that get in your way. super bowl advice-pkg-4 elijah: you want to get better every day, little by little, its really cliche, but its really true, because you can only focus on one thing at a time, because if you try to focus on too much, you will get nothing accomplished. super bowl advice-pkg-5 eric rowe: besides even getting to the super bowl, getting to college or the nfl, it takes a lot of committment, if you are down, you just have to keep working. super bowl advice-pkg-6 trevor reilly: you have to get lucky, its about system, coach falls in love i would say a lot of us here played with guys in high school and college who we thought were more talented, just didn't swing their way for whatever reason. super bowl advice-pkg-7 corey graham: work as hard as you can, there is always probably someone working harder than you so if you can give it everything you possibly have got, it's a possibilty, you put in the work, it will pay off for you. super bowl advice-pkg-8 james ferentz: in high school it was all about getting to the next level, how do i get from high school to college, and then how do you get from college to the nfl, once you are in the nfl, the goal is to win the whole thing. super bowl advice-vo-2 - next wednesday.. when the super bowl heads out of town.. we will get back to honoring a local athlete.. fill out this nomination form.. at kimt.com... to introduce us to a potential winner. / spx fp multi line:big game ticket giveaway kimt news 3 kimt.com contests page draw for the winner thurs ... - if watching the super bowl in person sounds like something you would want to do...you still have a chance. - our big game ticket giveaway is still going on.... go to kimt.com...you will see the entry form all over the page.. or the contests page.... and sign up for your chance to win...before tomorrow. / uni hoops