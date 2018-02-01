Speech to Text for Infrastructure Funding Could Help State Bridges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

donald trump called on congress to pass legislation for infrastructure spending. bridges-vo-1 bridges-vo-3 the plan calls for about 1.5 trillion dollars to fix bridges - highways and other key aspects of transportation. according to the american society of civil engineers...in iowa..nearly five thousand bridges are labeled structurally deficient and need to be replaced. and - 800 bridges in minnesota are structurally deficient. one commuter says this influx of cash is important to keep everyone safe as they travel. xxx bridges-sot-1 lowerthird2line:sarah dungee commuter "i feel especially as a commuter, as i'm going 60 miles one way, that bridges...alottin g money to help fix those would benefit those who do travel a lot and ensure our safety." bridges-sot-3 the latest bridge condition reports for both iowa and minnesota will be linked to this story on kimt dot com under local news. / a