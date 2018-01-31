Speech to Text for Winter Dance Party kicks off in Clear Lake

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

kickoff-stngr-2 it's an annual tradition in north iowa... the winter dance party kicks off tonight at the surf ballroom in clear lake - and the crowd is growing. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live at the surf. how's the turn out - alex?xxx maplive:winter dance party clear lake, ia google earth 2018 google surf ballroom.jpg i tell ya amy...it definitely is growing for sure and the atmosphere is electric. winter dance party kickoff-lvo-3 like you mentioned... it is an annual tradition here in north iowa - the commemoration of what is widely known as the day the music died. winter dance party kickoff-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:kickoff to the winter dance party clear lake, ia now in its 39th year...the beat is going strong with a schedule jam packed full of performers. tonight at 6:30 is the family sock hop with johnny rogers headlining. we caught up with a documentary crew from the u-k who talked about the venue - and what it meant for long-time owner dean snyder to renovate such an important landmark in rock n roll history.xxx winter dance party kickoff-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:john cumberland documentary writer "this guy made this all possible. to us, it's a place of worship so to speak for myself, because i love rock and roll. and if mr. snyder hadn't done this, it would be another unfortunate nail in rock and roll's coffin." winter dance party kickoff-lsot-3 and the crew tells me that they will be here all four days of the event. if you're interested in joining the fun - we have a complete schedule of all the performances and other activities online at kimt dot com. live in clear lake - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. the winter dance party activities continue through saturday night. kimt news 3 will continue to bring you coverage of the