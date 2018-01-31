Speech to Text for Bill looks to eliminate handwritten prescriptions

backing a bill being discussed at the iowa capitol in des moines that would do away with hand- written prescriptions. kimt news 3's stefante randall is finding out why it could be beneficial. she joins us live now in the newsroom. stefante?xxx hand written prescriptions-nrvo-4 amy - a decision on a bill that would do away with handwritten presciptions on paper and require that all presccriptions be submitted electronically is currently on hold. hand written prescriptions-nrvo-2 lowerthird2line:bill to end handwritten prescriptions charles city, ia earlier today- i caught up with charles city resident pat crotty at hyvee pharmacy while she was waiting to pick up her prescription. she says her doctor sends her prescription electronically to hyvee - which is very convenient for her. if the bill is passed - she says it may help to eliminate other concerns.xxx hand written prescriptions-nrsot-2 lowerthird2line:pat crotty resident i think it's safer and with less mistakes and uh i just feel that it's a good idea to have them done elctronicaly." hand written prescriptions-nrsot-3 the iowa board of pharmacy has suggested that all prescriptions be submitted electronically by july of 20-19. reporting in the newsroom - stefante randall kimt news 3. / thank you stefante. coming up on kimt news 3 at 10 - we will discuss how the proposed bill could help curb the opioid epidemic. / the u-s