Mason City ranked 37th safest in Iowa

Mason City was ranked as the 37th safest town in Iowa out of 67 and a lot of that has to do with the info the company collected. The company received data from the FBI's most recent crime report which was published in September of 2017. They looked at two different forms of crime- violent crimes such as murders and assaults and property crimes, like thefts and burglaries, when they were making this list. I spoke with a lady who has lived in Mason City for forty years who says she isn't surprised by the ranking. Jan Certwright, Mason City, IA: "Seems like recently we have had a lot of crime. I don't quite understand why recently it has gotten worse, but no it doesn't really surprise me." Certwright does say that she feels law enforcement is doing a very good job in our area. The survey only looked at communities with a population larger than five thousand.